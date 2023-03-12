UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Arrangements Adopted For Qalandar's Urs: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2023 | 07:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Captain (retd) Fariduddin Mustafa and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imran Qureshi on Sunday said that the foolproof security arrangements were made for the 771st Urs of Hazrat Qalandar Lal Shahbaz.

Addressing a press conference in Sehwan, the DC said foolproof security arrangements have been made in which Police, Rangers, and Navy troops were deployed to facilitate devotees.

Security arrangements are being monitored through CCTV cameras in the central control room set up at the shrine of Lal Shehbaz Qalandar, the DC said.

He said as many as 0.3 million drinking water bottles had so far been distributed among the devotees while health facilities are being provided to them through the medical camps set up in the premises of the shrine.

In response to a question, DC said the artists are our asset, and reports regarding deduction in their compensation were wrong.

He said the budget for Urs has not been released till now and hoped that it will be received soon.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Imran Qureshi said best security measures were adopted in Sehwan city and Police along with Rangers personnel were deployed to maintain peace during Urs celebrations.

The SSP said that in terms of security, Sehwan city was divided into 8 zones where ASPs, DSPs and SHOs have been posted.

Qureshi said that 19 suspicious persons have been detained through detectors.

The officers of district administration and Police were present on the occasion.

