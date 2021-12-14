UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Arrangements Around Churches Ordered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 04:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Javed Ahmed has directed the police and other security organisations to ensure special arrangements to provide foolproof security around the churches before Christmas eve

Chairing a meeting attended by police, officials of local government, district administration and other concerned officials held at DC office on Tuesday.

The DC Sukkur said that efforts be made to ensure areas around churches and neighborhood, where the Christian community resides in large numbers, were kept clean and street lights remained in working condition.

He also directed the traffic police to make arrangements to keep these areas clear of encroachments so that traffic could ply smoothly, traffic jams could not occur and community members could move around freely and easily.

The deputy commissioner said that the electricity utility would also be asked to avoid load-shedding in these areas so that the community members could celebrate their festival without any hassle.

