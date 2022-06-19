UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Arrangements Being Ensured At Churches: CPO

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 08:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider Sunday said that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured at churches to avoid any untoward incident.

In a statement issued here, he said that best security arrangements have been made at churches to provide peaceful environment to Christian community perform their religious activities.

He said that walk through gates have been installed at entry points of the churches while lady police officials have also been deployed.

The city police officer added that all SDPOs and SHOs were monitoring the arrangements at churches in their respective areas, however, he himself was monitoring for security arrangements.

He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches.

