UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Arrangements Being Ensured During Christmas: DPO

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Foolproof security arrangements being ensured during Christmas: DPO

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah said that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured during Christmas celebrations across the district to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit to different churches to monitor security arrangements on Sunday, the district police officer said that a central control room has been set up in the district for strict monitoring of security arrangements. He said that special police pickets have been set up in the surroundings of the churches while special officials have been deployed for proper body searches of the visitors at the entry points.

Ahmed Nawaz Shah added that lady police officials have been deployed at churches for women visitors while officials of Elite Force and Dolphin force would continue patrolling across the district. He said that he himself was monitoring the security arrangements and warned officers concerned that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to provide a sense of security to the Christian community to perform their religious activities.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Visit Women Sunday Christian All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

26 minutes ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 highlights stakeholder engage ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progr ..

DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progress in sustainable development

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.