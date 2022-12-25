Foolproof security arrangements being ensured during Christmas: DPO

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah said that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured during Christmas celebrations across the district to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit to different churches to monitor security arrangements on Sunday, the district police officer said that a central control room has been set up in the district for strict monitoring of security arrangements. He said that special police pickets have been set up in the surroundings of the churches while special officials have been deployed for proper body searches of the visitors at the entry points.

Ahmed Nawaz Shah added that lady police officials have been deployed at churches for women visitors while officials of Elite Force and Dolphin force would continue patrolling across the district. He said that he himself was monitoring the security arrangements and warned officers concerned that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to provide a sense of security to the Christian community to perform their religious activities.