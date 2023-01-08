UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Arrangements Being Ensured At Churches: CPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar said that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured at churches to avoid any untoward incident.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said the best security arrangements have been made at churches to provide a peaceful environment for the Christian community to perform their religious activities.

He said that walk-through gates have been installed at entry points of the churches while lady police officials have also been deployed.

The CPO added that all SDPOs and SHOs were monitoring the arrangements at churches in their respective areas, however, he himself was monitoring the security arrangements.

He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches. He urged them to keep a vigil on suspicious persons and activities in the surroundings of the churches.

