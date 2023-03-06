UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Arrangements Being Ensured At Churches: CPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 12:00 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana said that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured at churches to avoid any untoward incident.

During his visit to different churches here on Sunday, he said that the best security arrangements have been made at churches to provide a peaceful environment to the Christian community to perform their religious activities.

He said that walk-through gates have been installed at entry points of the churches while lady police officials have also been deployed.

The city police officer added that all SDPOs and SHOs were monitoring the arrangements at churches in their respective areas, however, he himself was monitoring the security arrangements.

He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches. He urged them to keep a vigil on suspicious persons and activities in the surroundings of the churches.

