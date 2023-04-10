Foolproof security arrangements being ensured at markets: RPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that foolproof security arrangements have been made at markets to provide peaceful environment to trader community.

While holding a meeting with President Anjuman-e-Tajraan South Punjab Sheikh Javed Akthar and President Multan Khalid Mahmood Qureshi here on Monday, the regional police officer said that all possible efforts being made to control crime in markets.

He said that providing best environment to trader community was top priority adding that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured at markets to provide sense of security to traders.

He urged traders to cooperate with police department by installing security cameras and hiring private security guards at their shops.