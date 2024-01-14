Foolproof Security Arrangements Being Ensured At Churches:CPO
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured at churches to avoid any untoward incident.
In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said, "Best security arrangements have been made at churches to provide peaceful environment to Christian community to perform their religious activities.
"
He said, "Walk through gates have been installed at entry points of the churches while lady police officials have also been deployed."
The CPO added that all SDPOs and SHOs were monitoring the arrangements at churches in their respective areas, however, he himself was monitoring the security arrangements.
He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches.
He urged them to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities in surroundings of the churches.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcycle snatcher held, motorcycle recovered10 minutes ago
-
Livestock department urges citizens to invest in cattle rearing10 minutes ago
-
Rwp Safe City Project to be inaugurated on Jan 3010 minutes ago
-
RDA gears up operation against illegal housing schemes20 minutes ago
-
Gas theft: SNGPL cuts off 316 connections in Punjab, KP, Islamabad; Rs 5.6 million fine imposed40 minutes ago
-
Only one dengue case reported in Punjab40 minutes ago
-
Repression, might policies continue unabated in IIOJK: APHC59 minutes ago
-
Apple farmers in occupied Kashmir face uncertainty59 minutes ago
-
Solangi terms press clubs as main pillars of press freedom1 hour ago
-
Rate of eggs touches all-time high, to be sold on 540 per dozen2 hours ago
-
Two dacoits in police custody injured during encounter2 hours ago
-
KPFS&HFA operation continue against adulteration mafia in KP3 hours ago