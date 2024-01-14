Open Menu

Foolproof Security Arrangements Being Ensured At Churches:CPO

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2024 | 01:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said that foolproof security arrangements were being ensured at churches to avoid any untoward incident.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said, "Best security arrangements have been made at churches to provide peaceful environment to Christian community to perform their religious activities.

He said, "Walk through gates have been installed at entry points of the churches while lady police officials have also been deployed."

The CPO added that all SDPOs and SHOs were monitoring the arrangements at churches in their respective areas, however, he himself was monitoring the security arrangements.

He directed police officials to remain alert while performing security duty at churches.

He urged them to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities in surroundings of the churches.

