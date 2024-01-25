Foolproof security arrangements being ensured in the high-security zone during protests

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police are constantly engaged to ensure effective security arrangements and deal with any untoward incidents during the protests of religious and political parties in the High Security Zone.

According to the details, following the special directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan, the police are constantly engaged to maintain the law and order situation in the Federal capital, ensuring the safety of lives and property of the citizens.

Instructions have been issued to the officers and personnel posted on duty directed them to protect all public and private offices and embassies located in the high security zone on priority.

The citizens are requested to call “Pucar-15" or report via the "ICT-15 App" regarding any suspicious person or activity.