Foolproof security arrangements being finalized for Christmas: CPO

Rawalpindi District Police were finalizing foolproof security arrangements to avoid any untoward situation on the eve of Christmas, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police were finalizing foolproof security arrangements to avoid any untoward situation on the eve of Christmas, said a police spokesman.

He informed that chairing a meeting held here on Tuesday at Police Lines Headquarters to review security arrangements, City Police Officer, (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani directed the police officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Christmas.

The meeting was attended by Divisional Superintendents of Police, SDPOs, DSP Security and representatives of the Christian community.

Under the security plan, all churches would be divided into three categories and police personnel including Elite Force commandos would be deployed to ensure foolproof security in the city.

The spokesman said that no one would be allowed to park their vehicles near churches.

Walk-through gates would be installed at the entrance of the churches and the incoming visitors would be checked through metal detectors. Best possible security arrangements would be ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the city, he claimed.

The security duty at public places including parks would be made more efficient, he said adding that security had also been tightened at the entry and exit points of the city and special checking was ordered for this special occasion.

He said that the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani had directed the police officers to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas.

APP/hrm-azh