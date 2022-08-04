Foolproof security arrangements ensured for Muharram

Former Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Thursday visited routes of the main procession from Shikarpur Road to Karbala Mola to review security arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Former Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arslan Shaikh on Thursday visited routes of the main procession from Shikarpur Road to Karbala Mola to review security arrangements.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Javed Ahmed and other officers concerned.

Talking to the media, Barrister Arslan said elected representatives along with top officials of the district government would personally monitor the processions specially on 5th, 9th and 10th Muharram ul Haram in the Sukkur city as jammers and walk-through gates had been installed in routes of the main procession.

He said foolproof security arrangements had been made to avoid any untoward incident.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said people should cooperate with police to maintain law and order situation and added that sufficient police personnel had been deployed on the procession routes.

He said no person would be allowed to enter the procession without checking.