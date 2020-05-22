Foolproof security arrangements ensured on Eid ul Fitr: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Eid-ul-Fitr to avoid any untoward incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak said that foolproof security arrangements would be made during Eid-ul-Fitr to avoid any untoward incident.

Presiding over a meeting regarding security and administrative matters during Eid-ul-Fitr at circuit house here on Friday, DC Aamir Khattak said that all assistant directors have been directed to ensure implementation of SOPs regarding coronavirus.

He said that people would not be allowed to offer eid prayers at markets, roads and other places adding grounds of schools would be preferred for eid gatherings.

He said that bathing in pools, canals and river would be banned during eid while officers of all departments would perform duties during eid holidays.

Speaking on the occasion, SSP Operations Rabnawaz Tulla said that more than 2000 security officials would be deployed at 900 mosques of the district. He said that Elite force and Dolphin force would also perform duties.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Muhammad Tayyab Khan, Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisarani, Hidayat Ullah Khan, Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed, all assistant commissioners and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.