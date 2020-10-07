UrduPoint.com
Foolproof Security Arrangements Finalised For Chehlum

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Foolproof security arrangements finalised for Chehlum

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :A foolproof security plan has been devised for processions and Majalis of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, as many as 30 processions would be taken out and 38 Majalis to be held on the day.

He told that four processions and three Majalis have been declared extremely sensitive. RPO said that more than 2600 police personnel would provide security cover to Chehlum processions and Majalis. While CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates and metal detectors would be used at sensitive processions and Majalis.

Three-layer security would be placed at these processions, Majalis and routes.

More Stories From Pakistan

