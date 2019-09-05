UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security Arrangements Finalised For Muharram

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Foolproof security arrangements finalised for Muharram

Foolproof security arrangements have been finalised for processions and majalis during Muharram across the region

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Foolproof security arrangements have been finalised for processions and majalis during Muharram across the region.

The police official on Thursday said that monitoring of procession routes was being ensured while special teams have also been deployed at Imambargahs.

The official said that a comprehensive security plan had been formulated in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and the district administration.

Under security arrangements during Muharram 9 and 10, routes of Muharram processions, policemen will be deployed at all routes while walk-through gates would be set up at entrance and exit points while body search of participants will be ensured.

A special divisional Command and Control cell has also been set up at Regional Police office while a special traffic plan has also been announced by the administration.

Related Topics

Police Traffic All Muharram

Recent Stories

Those talking of martial law living in fool's para ..

13 seconds ago

Two brothers shot dead over land dispute in Khanew ..

19 seconds ago

Weightlifters' trials for 33rd National Games to b ..

5 minutes ago

Registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NP ..

5 minutes ago

KP men, women volleyball trials to be held on Sept ..

5 minutes ago

Russia to Hold Talks on Gas Price With Belarus Soo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.