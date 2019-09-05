Foolproof security arrangements finalised for Muharram

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) : Foolproof security arrangements have been finalised for processions and majalis during Muharram across the region.

The police official on Thursday said that monitoring of procession routes was being ensured while special teams have also been deployed at Imambargahs.

The official said that a comprehensive security plan had been formulated in collaboration with law enforcement agencies and the district administration.

Under security arrangements during Muharram 9 and 10, routes of Muharram processions, policemen will be deployed at all routes while walk-through gates would be set up at entrance and exit points while body search of participants will be ensured.

A special divisional Command and Control cell has also been set up at Regional Police office while a special traffic plan has also been announced by the administration.