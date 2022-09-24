Foolproof security arrangements finalize for Chehlum procession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Foolproof security arrangements have been completed for Chehlum procession would be taken out from Peshawar Road, informed police spokesman.

More than 1300 officers of Rawalpindi Police will perform security duties for the security of the procession, whereas 180 officers and personnel of Traffic Police will perform traffic duty to maintain the flow of traffic.

Rawalpindi Police was using all available resources to ensure foolproof security arrangements, City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said.

Walk-through gates will also be installed at the entry point of the procession, the participants of the procession will be allowed to enter after a body search, he said adding that for the security of the procession, expert snipers have been deployed on the rooftop.