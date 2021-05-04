Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Youme-e-Ali

Foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for Youme-e-Ali which is being observed here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for Youme-e-Ali which is being observed here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

A meeting was held at Police Lines Headquarters under the supervision of City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas.

The meeting was attended by SSPs, Chief Traffic Officers, Divisional SPs, SDPOs and SHOs and others.

while addressing meeting,The CPO said that on Youm-e-Ali (AS), only Majalis would be held under strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) of coronavirus for which police teams would provide full security.

CPO told that Rawalpindi Police also played a role on the frontline during the first wave of Corona and this time too. Police have to fulfill this national duty with full spirit.