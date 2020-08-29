Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Ashur Day

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration has finalized foolproof security arrangements for majalis and mourning processions in the district on Youm-e-Ashur.

Police, civil defence and special force will perform security duty.

The main zuljinnah procession will be taken out from Imambargah Sadaat Manzil and conclude at Imambargah Hussainia after passing through Adda Lalyani, Kot Rukanuddin Khan and other areas.

Sabeels and stalls of juices will be set up on the procession's route.