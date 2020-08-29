UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security Arrangements Finalized For Ashur Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:53 PM

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Ashur Day

The district administration has finalized foolproof security arrangements for majalis and mourning processions in the district on Youm-e-Ashur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration has finalized foolproof security arrangements for majalis and mourning processions in the district on Youm-e-Ashur.

Police, civil defence and special force will perform security duty.

The main zuljinnah procession will be taken out from Imambargah Sadaat Manzil and conclude at Imambargah Hussainia after passing through Adda Lalyani, Kot Rukanuddin Khan and other areas.

Sabeels and stalls of juices will be set up on the procession's route.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Mainly hot,humid weather forecast

3 minutes ago

9th Muharram observed in northern Sindh

3 minutes ago

Arrangements for mourning processions completed

3 minutes ago

CM visits Central Control Room, directs to enhance ..

13 minutes ago

CTP issue traffic plan for Muharram 11

13 minutes ago

DC Malakand holds Khuli-Kachery to address people' ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.