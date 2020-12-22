Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Christmas: DC

District governments have finalized foolproof security arrangements in all the churches across the district on the eve of Christmas December 25th on Friday

Deputy Commissioner, Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq while chairing a meeting to review security arrangements on Christmas celebrations said constitution of Pakistan fully protects the rights of all minorities and protection of life and property of minorities is also our religious responsibility.

He said that the Pakistani nation also respects people belonging to minorities and people of all minorities can perform their religious rites with complete freedom and security.

Zonal Chief Auqaf, Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Syed Izhar Bukhari, Pastor Pervez Sohail and President Central Anjuman-e-Tajiran Malik Shahid Ghafoor also attend the meeting.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner also cut a Christmas cake with all the participants.