Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Eidul Azha

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The police have finalized foolproof security arrangements as 2,100 police officials and 1,617 volunteers would perform duty to provide security cover to 502 mosques and congregations on Eidul Azha.

In the light of instructions by district police officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz Khan, the district has been divided into five zones and 27 sectors. Police officials have also been deputed at all entry and exit points besides setting up temporary check posts and checkpoints at 54 places in the district.

Security was on high alert in 13 cattle markets and 13 bazaars across the district.

Surveillance and checking had been tightened at nine entrance and exit points of the district including Kotsabzal, Dawawala, Pul-e-Chachran, Interchanges Iqbalabad, Zahir Pir, Tranda Muhammad Panah, check posts Jundu Pir Kamal, Bahawal Wah and Sangla Bridge.

DPO Asad Sarfraz urged the people to keep an vigil eye on suspicion persons and activities around their surroundings and report to police if any suspect found roaming.