UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Arrangements Finalized For Muharram-ul-Haram

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:54 PM

Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Muharram-ul-Haram

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Haji Shaukat Ali on Tuesday said that foolproof measures have been adopted to ensure peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Haji Shaukat Ali on Tuesday said that foolproof measures have been adopted to ensure peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said during visit to various places of Peshawar city to monitor security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

In a briefing CCPO Peshawar Abbas Ahsan informed that command post has been set up at Command and Control Center and Kabli police station.

Haji Shaukat Ali directed to set up separate desks of all concerned departments in the Command and Control Center, to immediate address all issues under one roof.

He reviewed security arrangements and directed instruction to bring more strictness in snap checking on all entrances and exits of the city and appealed for cooperation from the public.

Haji Shaukat Ali also visited Imambargahs on this occasion and met the people present there. He listened their problems and issued directions.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Station Visit Post All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan fully committed to ensure protection of m ..

Pakistan fully committed to ensure protection of minorities' rights: President

5 minutes ago
 UN in Touch With Parties in Afghanistan Seeking to ..

UN in Touch With Parties in Afghanistan Seeking to Find Political Solution - Spo ..

5 minutes ago
 Murder trial of suspected cannibal opens in Berlin ..

Murder trial of suspected cannibal opens in Berlin

5 minutes ago
 New child safety features for Google, YouTube

New child safety features for Google, YouTube

5 minutes ago
 11 patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

11 patients die of COVID-19 in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take- ..

Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take-up

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.