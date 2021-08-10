Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Muharram-ul-Haram

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Haji Shaukat Ali on Tuesday said that foolproof measures have been adopted to ensure peace during Muharram-ul-Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Haji Shaukat Ali on Tuesday said that foolproof measures have been adopted to ensure peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said during visit to various places of Peshawar city to monitor security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

In a briefing CCPO Peshawar Abbas Ahsan informed that command post has been set up at Command and Control Center and Kabli police station.

Haji Shaukat Ali directed to set up separate desks of all concerned departments in the Command and Control Center, to immediate address all issues under one roof.

He reviewed security arrangements and directed instruction to bring more strictness in snap checking on all entrances and exits of the city and appealed for cooperation from the public.

Haji Shaukat Ali also visited Imambargahs on this occasion and met the people present there. He listened their problems and issued directions.