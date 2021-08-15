Foolproof security arrangements finalized for 7th & 10th Muharram Majalis, processions: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :All available resources were being utilized to ensure security of the mourners while elaborate security arrangements were finalized to provide tight security cover to the Majalis and Muharram processions of 7th and 10th Muharram to be organized in Rawalpindi district.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas, as many as 6000 to 9000 police personnel were deployed to ensure security of 1925 established Majalis and 447 traditional or licensed processions including five main mourning processions for which the deployment would be ensured through security order.

As many as 9000 cops would be deployed on Ashura to ensure security of the mourners, he added.

Two companies of Army and Rangers each would also be available for 7th and 10th Muharram security, he informed.

In view of the terrorism threat, special security arrangements were finalized for Muharram ul Harram in Rawalpindi district as it's a sensitive area, he said adding, three-layer security cover would be provided particularly to the main Muharram processions with special arrangements ensuring rooftop duty, deployment of Quick Response Force (QRF) and arranging evacuation roads to give rapid response in case of any emergency.

Foolproof security arrangements had been finalized for five main processions of A plus category which have regional participation of the mourners including Sian Sadiq from Sadiqabad area, Imam Bargah Ashiq Hussain, 10th Muharram procession which starts from Satellite Town and culminates at Imam Bargah Qadeemi, Tench Bhatta Muharram procession, Ashiq Hussain, Raja Bazar procession and Chor Chowk, 11th Muharram procession which starts from Naseerabad and culminates at Westridge.

Nearly 2000 cops to be deployed for security of Sian Sadiq Muharram procession which starts from Sadiqabad and after passing through Transformer Chowk, Murree Road culminates at Imam Bargah Qadeemi.

All-out efforts were being made to ensure strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government whether they are for corona or conduct of Muharram, he said adding, no one would be allowed to take law into their hands.

A special contingency plan was formulated and training of all the volunteers was also conducted at Police Lines, CPO informed.

Vetting of all the volunteers was conducted through special branch and they were issued proper identification cards, he said and informed that without identification card no one would be allowed to serve as volunteer.

No person would be allowed to carry weapon in Muharram procession except designated police officers, he said adding, skeleton police duty was also ensured at all main imambargahs with the start of Muharram.

Police would not allow anybody to organize a new Muharram procession and on SOPs violation strict action would be taken against the violators, he added.

Total 1,766 majalis would be organised in the district during 1st to 10th of Muharram ul Haram while 316 Muharram processions including 270 traditional and 46 licensed would be taken out.

Total 447 processions would be taken out in Muharram while 1,925 Majalis including 385 female Majalis would be organised in the district.

Under the security plan, security personnel of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Frontier Constabulary and Lady Police would be deployed to ensure security during Muharram, he added.

A special 24/7 control room had also been set up in his office, he said.

Police were making concerted efforts with the help of other departments concerned aimed at maintaining law and order and to avert any untoward incident in the district.

He said strict monitoring of the processions particularly five main processions would be conducted as Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras would be installed at routes of main Zuljinnah processions and places where majalis would be held.

He said special contingents of commandos and police officials would also be deployed on 109 trouble points.

Walk-through gates would be installed for main Muharram processions, he said adding that the police officials would use metal detectors along with the volunteers to be deployed at entrance gates of Imambargahs and mourning processions places.

Strict checking of vehicles would also be made at entry and exist points of the city, he added.

Parking of vehicles and motorcycles would be banned along routes of the mourning processions while all traffic proceeding towards these routes would be diverted.

The CPO said peace committees comprising ulema (religious scholars) of various sects had been formed while the district administration had banned the entry of 39 ulema belonging to different sects in the district with a view to maintain peace and inter-faith harmony during the holy month.

No one would be allowed to take law into their hands and the orders of the government would be implemented in letter and spirit, he added.

The CPO informed that nearly 157 search operations were conducted in the district during this year and as many as 33,329 persons were checked and interrogated.

Special search operations were also being conducted during Muharram ul Harram particularly where there is more concentration of the mourners.

