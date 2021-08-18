UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Arrangements Finalized For Ashura Day

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Imran Kishwar said on Wednesday that foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for Youm-e-Ashur as 3,000 police officials had been deputed to provide security cover to majalis and mourning processions in the district.

He said that 21 majalis and 29 mourning processions would be held across the district where 2 SPs, 7 DSPs, 25 inspectors, 114 SIs, 191 ASIs, 221 head constables, 1518 constables, 43 lady constables, 240 police razakars, 604 volunteers and employees of 150 civil defence besides reserved Punjab constabulary, elite force and muhafiz force would perform security duty, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He said that four-tier security would be ensured around mourning processions. The participants of mourning processions and majalis would be checked through walk-through gates, metal detectors and bio-metric verification.

He said the routes of mourning processions would be checked through sniffer dogs and technical instruments.

The DPO said that extra-ordinary security arrangements had been made at six sensitive areas where 260 CCTV cameras had been installed while a control room had also been set up in DPO office to monitor the law and order situation.

He said that a complete ban on wall chalking, fiery speeches, use of loud speakers and display of arms would be ensured in the district.

Special arrangements have also been finalized to regulate vehicular traffic in the city, however, all roads around mourning processions would be closed for traffic, he added.

