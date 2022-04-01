UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Arrangements Finalized For Ramazan: CPO Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 09:07 PM

Rawalpindi District Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for the holy month of Ramazan, said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Friday

According to police spokesman, the police had finalized an elaborate security plan for Ramazan and police personnel, police national volunteers, private security guards and ladies police personnel would be deployed for security of mosques, Imam Barghas and other important places in the district.

He said the police had made foolproof security arrangements for the holy month.

Main mosques of the city would especially be covered by armed police officers and only one main gate of the mosques would be opened for the faithful.

Security personnel would also use metal detectors and no one would be allowed to go in the mosques without body search, he added.Special check posts were being established for the checking of vehicles at entry and exit points of the city.

All out efforts would be made for the protection of the citizens and best possible arrangements would be made in the regard.

Police patrolling system has been strengthened in the district.

On the special directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Rawalpindi district police were continue against kite flying and aerial firing.

City Traffic Police had formulated a comprehensive traffic plan for provision of all possible facilities to the road users regarding traffic especially during Ramazan.

Under the traffic plan, all out efforts would be made by CTP to ensure smooth flow of traffic on main arteries mainly before 'Iftar', he added.

On the occasion, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SSP Operation Wasim Riaz, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi were also present.

