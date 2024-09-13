Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Eid Milad-un-Nabi: Khawaja Salman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Provincial Health Minister, Khawaja Salman Rafique chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order on Friday said that foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Provincial Finance Minister, Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman; sports Minister, Faisal Ayub Khokhar; Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik and the parliamentarians from Rawalpindi Division attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the law and order situation and the arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi in detail.

Interior Secretary Punjab, Noor ul Amin Mengal and Inspector General of Police, Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave a briefing on law and order.

On the occasion, Chairman Cabinet Committee and Provincial Health Minister, Khawaja Salman Rafiq said that the Punjab government had made arrangements to provide drinks and sweets to the people on Eid Milad un Nabi across Punjab.

Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), the birth of the Holy Prophet would be celebrated with full devotion, Khwaja Salman Rafiq said adding that no innovation would be allowed for the peaceful celebration of Eid Milad, he added.

All the arrangements were completed in consultation with peace committees across the province, he said and informed that the best possible security arrangements were finalized for Milad celebrations.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz and City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Hamdani briefed the meeting about all the arrangements.

All Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers from Rawalpindi Division attended the meeting via video link.