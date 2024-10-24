Foolproof Security Arrangements Finalized For Pak-Eng Test Match
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Rawalpindi district police have finalized the foolproof security arrangements for Pakistan-England test match being played in Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.
According to a police spokesman, "The stadium, its surroundings, and the route have been divided into four security zones and over 4,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed to ensure security."
"The security team includes superintendents of police (SPs), assistant/deputy superintendents, inspectors, SHOs and constables," he informed.
"Elite force, female police personnel and special teams from the Dolphin Force have also been deployed," he told.
"Reserves from the district police and Punjab constabulary have also been called in," the spokesman informed.
Three separate routes were assigned for the team movement, each with its security setup.
The snipers and expert shooters from the Elite Force were stationed on high-rise buildings around the stadium and routes.
All streets leading from Faizabad to the stadium would be sealed during team movements.
