Foolproof Security Arrangements Finalized For Youm-e-Ashura

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements and as many as 5500 policemen have been deployed to guard the mourning processions on Youm-e-Ashura.

Army troops, Rangers, Punjab Constabulary would also be deployed in Rawalpindi division, informed police spokesman.

Under the security plan, no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the routes of mourning processions and carry the weapons.

City police have completed all the arrangements to maintain peace during the Muharram and armed policemen, volunteers, elite force and lady police would be deployed to give security cover to the processions.

Special checking of the procession routes will be completed after clearance by the bomb disposal squad and there will also be aerial surveillance of mourning processions to ensure foolproof security.

CCTV cameras and walk through gates will be installed to provide complete security cover to the mourners. City Police Officer CPO Capt. (retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana had organized various meeting with the ulema, traders and District Peace Committee members.

CPO said that security of Rawalpindi has further tightened to avert any untoward incident.

