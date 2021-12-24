foolproof security arrangements finalized to celebrate Christmas day

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :All the arrangements including security have been completed by the district administration for Christmas while Christian community has also finalized its preparations to celebrate the grand festival of Christmas on Saturday in a befitting manner.

The festival of Christian community will be marked through different activities ranging from big official gatherings to cake cutting ceremonies at the level of small communities, illuminating houses and observing prayers in Churches.

Special cake cutting ceremonies are being arranged at different departments to share the happiness of the festival with the Christian staff members.

Special services will be held in Churches across the country on Saturday and prayers would be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the safety of all humanity from the life threatening pandemic.

According to Archbishop Dr Joseph Arshad, the Christians decorate Christmas trees and put stars and nativity scenes in churches, homes and streets to celebrate the Christmas season and prepare for the birth of Jesus.

Praying for all Christians and for brotherhood, peace and prosperity in Pakistan, he explained that the Christmas tree is a symbol of joy and testimony to the birth of Christ.

The Christian community around the world, including Pakistan, would celebrate Christmas on Saturday. Churches had been decorated and illuminated beautifully, he added.

Congratulating the Christian community on Christmas he urged the Christians to follow and promote the teachings of Christ for peace, tranquility and security and renew their pledge to play a role for the development and prosperity of the beloved homeland.

Dr. Joseph Arshad said that the Christian community of the twin cities would organize special prayers in all the churches on the occasion of Christmas and offer special prayers for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said that the Christian minority community worships freely at Churches with full unity and security.

He also thanked the government, including the district administration, for making all the arrangements including foolproof security at the Churches in Twin Cities' churches for Christmas.

Archbishop's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony, Babu Sajjad Amin Khokhar, Father Sarfraz Simon, Christian Leader Sarfraz Francis Vicky, Harris Ghauri and others while talking to APP said that the Christmas would be celebrated here like other parts of the country in a befitting manner.

They said that the entire Christian community would celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with religious zeal and fervor and special prayer services would be held in Churches on the occasion.

The members of Christian community, all rich and poor prepare for this festivity to signify the birth of Jesus Christ through lighting up the Christmas tree with a cheerful mood, they added.

Groups of young boys and girls prepare carols to present them on Christmas day in melodious tones to celebrate the Christmas functions that bring people together to feast, pray, wish each other well and enjoy the moments.

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed attending a function organized here on Wednesday night in connection with Christmas at Cathedral Church, Lalkurti lauded the services of the Christian community.

He termed the services of the Christian community to Pakistan invaluable. He said the message of Jesus Christ was of teaching and preaching peace and love.

Sheikh Rashid said the services of the Christian community for Pakistan were not less than any other community, adding, he felt proud to participate in their celebrations every year. The services of the Christian community particularly in teaching, preaching, and healing were invaluable. The Minister said that the Christian community had played a pivotal role in the promotion of education in the country.

The Minister also cut the cake of Christmas on the occasion and congratulated all the participants. He said the objective of the celebrations is to express a message of solidarity and unity with the Christian community.

The members of Christian community had started decorating the Chistmas trees here with evergreen coniferous tree, real or artificial using different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons made from glass, metal, wood and ceramic.

With the start of December, like other parts of the world, the Christian community living in Pakistan starts preparing for their festival while the areas where Christians live in large number and Churches are decorated with fairy lights, colorful bulbs and the traditional Christmas tree.

The district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali has finalized all the arrangements including security to facilitate the Christian community on Christmas. Rawalpindi district police would deploy 2800 police personnel to make security arrangements foolproof.

City Traffic Police have also finalized a traffic plan for Christmas while over 302 traffic wardens and officers would be deployed on city roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Six special squads have also been formed to control one-wheeling.

