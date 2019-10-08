Foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) being finalized

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Foolproof security arrangements for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) were being finalized, informed police spokesman here Tuesday.

Under the security arrangements, no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes.

The Rangers, additional force of Special Branch Police, Elite Force, Punjab Constabulary, Lady Police and members of district peace committee along with district police would be the part of the security to avoid any untoward incident.

Special checking of the routes would be carried out before start of the procession, whereas the mourners would be checked with metal detectors and walk-through gates installed at the entry points. Besides, aerial surveillance would also carried out of the processions.

Meanwhile, the city traffic police is also preparing a plan for public and private transport to alter their routes for smooth flow of traffic. The main procession would be taken out from Colonel Maqbool Imambargah, which culminated at the Imambargah Qadeemi after passing through its designated route.