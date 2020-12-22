Foolproof security arrangements for Christmas finalized

The police have made foolproof security arrangements for Christmas to avert any toward incident in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The police have made foolproof security arrangements for Christmas to avert any toward incident in the district.

Police said on Tuesday that Christmas celebrations would be held at 387 Churches and the district had been divided into three large zones in connection with security arrangements.

He said that SHOs would be deployed at sensitive areas and places instead of routine duty.

As per security plan, SHO civil lines will monitor Bagh-e-Jinnah, Fun Land, Lady Park, Sindbad, SHO Razaabad will present at Kalim Shaheed Park, SHO Factory Area at canal road, SHO Batala Colony at D-ground, Peoples Colony, Paharriwali ground, SHO Chak Jhumra Company Bagh, SHO Madina Town at Gatwala Park, SHO Company Bagh Jarranwala and SHO City Company Bagh Sammundri.

He said that 2,250 police officials/officer including 1700 constables, 120 head constables, 387 ASIs, 55 SIs,40 Inspectors would perform duty under the supervision of 13 DSPs and 5 SPs.

The elite force will also remain on patrolling duty.