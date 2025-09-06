Foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi in DIKhan, says DPO

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, on Saturday said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the central procession of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

He was talking to media during his visit to review the security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) procession. The DPO said that around 1,000 police personnel had been deployed along the procession route, at entry and exit points, as well as on rooftops to ensure the safety of participants.

He added that Bomb Disposal Squad teams had been stationed across the entire route while complete sweeping was carried out before the procession started. Walk through gates and checking points were installed at different locations.

The DPO said that special security arrangements were implemented throughout the district to ensure peace and order. He added that the traffic police had chalked out a comprehensive traffic management plan to maintain smooth flow of vehicles and avoid inconvenience to the public.

He further said that police were committed to providing a safe and peaceful environment for citizens during religious events.

He expressed confidence that, with the cooperation of citizens and religious leaders, the day would pass peacefully. He also urged the people to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activity immediately.