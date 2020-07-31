Foolproof security arrangements for Eidul Azha finalized

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :-:Foolproof security arrangements have been finalized for Eidul Azha congregations in mosques and Eidgahs in the district.

Talking to APP here on Friday, DPO Kasur Zahid Nawaz Marwat said that a number of police officials in uniform and civvies would be deputed to provide security cover to the people.

He said the leave of police personnel had been cancelled by issuing high security alert in the district.

He vowed that SOPs regarding coronavirus would be implemented in letter and spirit.