Foolproof Security Arrangements For New Year Night: DPO

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2022 | 09:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Faisal Kamran has directed the police officers that the fool-proof security arrangements throughout the district to maintain law and order on the occasion of new year night.

According to police spokesperson, DPO Sialkot said that strict blockade had been placed at different places of the city to prevent aerial firing, fireworks, kite flying, one-wheeling and immoral activities across the district.

He said that there 264 programs had been arranged in the Churches across the district and more than 800 police officers and employees had been deployed to provide security to them.

Important places and intersections would be monitored through CCTV cameras. Apart from this, all police mobiles and motorcycle squads across the district would patrol, DPO said.

He said that the special measures had been taken to prevent one-wheeling.

DPO said that strict security arrangements had also been made at entertainment places across the district.

On the occasion of new year night, those who would break the law he would face strict legal action without any discrimination.

