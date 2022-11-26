Foolproof security arrangements for PTI public gathering made by police, admin

Foolproof security arrangements were made here on Saturday by the Rawalpindi district administration and district police to ensure the security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) political rally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Foolproof security arrangements were made here on Saturday by the Rawalpindi district administration and district police to ensure the security of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) political rally.

The police also advised PTI Chairman Imran Khan to wear a bulletproof jacket for the rally and keep his movement secret.

On the suggestion of the Rawalpindi police, a bulletproof rostrum was also installed for Imran Khan. It was also advised that Imran Khan must not come out of his car in a public place.

The PTI had changed the venue from Faizabad to Rehmanabad on Murree Road while Imran Khan's helicopter landed at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University.

PTI was granted permission to hold the public meeting at Rehmanabad, and the party had also been asked to implement the conditions laid down for the public meeting.

The CPO and SSP Operations while remaining in the field monitored the security arrangements while other senior police officers were also checking point-wise duty and briefing the police personnel.

Police personnel including commandos from the Elite Force and sharpshooters were deployed to provide foolproof security cover to the rallies and public gatherings.

The RPO had also directed the CTO to finalize special diversion plans to regulate traffic on city roads during the rallies and public meeting.

Enhanced number of traffic wardens were deployed on alternative routes to ease traffic flow and facilitate the road users, he said adding, CTP were try to spread awareness about up-to-date traffic situation through FM 88.

6 and social media.

Rawalpindi police had formulated a comprehensive security plan for maintaining law and order until the protesters leave Rawalpindi.

According to a police spokesman, over 10,000 personnel were deployed to ensure security while 750 traffic wardens and officers were also deployed to ensure foolproof traffic arrangements in Rawalpindi.

He informed that over 270 Elite commandos were on security duty for the long march and public meeting.

Additional police force were deployed on Murree Road and other routes of the rallies while the teams of Elite and Dolphin forces were patrolling in different areas to check law and order situation.

Over 200 snipers and police officials were stationed atop buildings on the route of the long march.

Rawalpindi district police had also made foolproof security arrangements for the safety of the main stage and 2,500 police personnel were deployed in the inner cordon.

Over 100 special checking pickets were also set up to ensure security of the public meeting.

According to a district administration spokesman, Rawalpindi district Police, administration, City Traffic Police and Rescue-1122 had finalized the best possible arrangements for the public gathering.

