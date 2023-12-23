Foolproof security arrangements for Quaid Day, Charismas ordered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Home and Prisons, Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz, issued a set of directives to the police and other LEAs on Saturday to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the celebrations planned in connection with the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the festival of Christmas.

While issuing a directive to IGP Sindh, he said that the police should remain fully vigilant to thwart any nefarious design of miscreant elements. He directed that foolproof security should be ensured around Mazar-e-Quaid, churches, worship places, shopping areas, markets, hotels, restaurants, parks, and other recreational sites in all districts of the province by exploiting all available resources.

“All district SSPs are to personally visit the security places and brief the deputed personnel about the necessary measures by keeping high-alert security intact. SSPs should also make an audit of on-duty security personnel, especially around churches and Christian-populated areas," he added.

He also directed that inter-districts and inter-provincial check posts beef up their checking and monitoring procedures and leave no stone unturned to implement the special security plan.