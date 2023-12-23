Open Menu

Foolproof Security Arrangements For Quaid Day, Charismas Ordered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Foolproof security arrangements for Quaid Day, Charismas ordered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) The Caretaker Sindh Minister for Home and Prisons, Brig. (R) Haris Nawaz, issued a set of directives to the police and other LEAs on Saturday to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the celebrations planned in connection with the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the festival of Christmas.

While issuing a directive to IGP Sindh, he said that the police should remain fully vigilant to thwart any nefarious design of miscreant elements. He directed that foolproof security should be ensured around Mazar-e-Quaid, churches, worship places, shopping areas, markets, hotels, restaurants, parks, and other recreational sites in all districts of the province by exploiting all available resources.

“All district SSPs are to personally visit the security places and brief the deputed personnel about the necessary measures by keeping high-alert security intact. SSPs should also make an audit of on-duty security personnel, especially around churches and Christian-populated areas," he added.

He also directed that inter-districts and inter-provincial check posts beef up their checking and monitoring procedures and leave no stone unturned to implement the special security plan.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Visit Market All

Recent Stories

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricke ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

20 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

44 minutes ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

2 hours ago
 Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

2 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

3 hours ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

3 hours ago
Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

3 hours ago
 Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursda ..

Draw for Regular Hajj Scheme to be held on Thursday

3 hours ago
 IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 20 ..

IHC declares MD CAT 2022 results valid till Nov 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 December 2023

7 hours ago
 AJK-based Christian community starts preparations ..

AJK-based Christian community starts preparations to celebrate Christmas with du ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan