Foolproof Security Arrangements For Shab-e-Baraat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Foolproof security arrangements for Shab-e-Baraat

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Azhar Khan on Wednesday said that strict security arrangements had been made for Shab-e-Baraat in the Sukkur district and those found involved in sabotaging the peace of the city would have to face the music.

The SSP has directed the district Police and other authorities concerned for crackdowns against elements involved in fireworks play which often results in casualties and other property losses.

He said that fireworks play in streets and residential colonies have been completely banned and those found involved should be dealt with iron hands. The SSP said that fool proof security would be ensured across the district and more than 200 security personnel would be deployed for security of mosques and imambargahs of the city.

