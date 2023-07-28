Foolproof security arrangements made for Ashura

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :The police have evolved a comprehensive strategy for foolproof security arrangements on Ashura Muharram-ul-Haraam 1445 Hijri, in district Faisalabad.

Police spokesman Sub Inspector (SI) Junaid Ahmad said here on Friday that 153 mourning processions and 25 big Majalis would be arranged in the district on Ashura.

The main procession would be taken out from Imam Bargah Jafarriyya Trust at 8:00 a.m. and it would reach at Narwala Chowk.

The participants would parade on various city roads including Bhowana Bazaar, Clock Tower Chowk, Katchery Bazaar, Gol Katchery Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, Chowk Clock Tower again, Aminpur Bazaar and Kotwali Chowk. The procession would culminate after reaching at Narwala Road again at the time of sunset, he added.

The small Tazia and models of Zul-Jinnah processions would also emerge from Sitiana Road, Jaranwala Road, Chowk Clock Tower, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and other parts of the city.

The participants would perform 'Zanjeer Zani' ahead of the processions when models of Zul-Jinnah would come out, he added.

He said that City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal has deputed more than 6400 police officials and officers for security duty of mourning processions and majalis on Ashura Muharram.

He said that 6 Majalis and 13 mourning processions would be arranged in Lyallpur division, 7 majalis and 40 processions in Iqbal division, 4 majalis and 24 processions in Madina Town division, 5 majalis and 37 processions in Jaranwala division, 3 majalis and 39 processions in Sadar division.

He said that 12 inspectors, 97 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 383 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 249 head constables and 5612 constables/lady constables would perform security duty whereas 5 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 13 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) would monitor and supervise the entire security arrangements.

He said that four-tier security would be provided to the mourning processions and majalis. In first tier, the participants would ensure their identification and their bodies would be searched thoroughly. In second tier, the males and females would enter into the procession or majlis through separate entrances whereas walk-through gates and metal detectors would be used in third tier.

In fourth tier, the security officials in uniform as well as in simple cloths would remain alert inside and around the mourning processions and majalis to keep vigilant eye on the movement of suspects so that any untoward incident could be averted before its occurrence, spokesman added.