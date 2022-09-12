Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (A.S)

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration has made strict security arrangements ahead of Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) to be observed on 16th of September.

Deputy Commissioner Umar Iftikhar Sherazi, while presiding over a meeting here Monday, lauded the role of Ulema of different school of thoughts for helping out maintaining peaceful environment during first ten days of Moharram.

Participants of the meeting were stressed to keep religious harmony on the occasion of Chehlum as it was demonstrated on the Yaum-e-Ashoor.

The DC assured that the district government would ensure every effort to make foolproof measures ahead of the holy day.

He however sought cooperation from the stakeholders to achieve the target. License holders and organizers of the sacred congregations were appealed especially to ensure implementation of code of conduct being issued by the district authority to maintain peace.

ADG, local police officers attended the meeting.