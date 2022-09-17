Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum, Urs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan on Saturday said the district administration adopted foolproof measures to provide security and facilities to people present in Chehlam Imam Hussain (RA) main procession and Urs Data Sahib celebrations.

In a press statement, he said the district administration with the coordination of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) had installed extra CCTV cameras for monitoring of main procession and Urs celebrations. After every two hours, the monitoring of Chehlam Imam Hussain main procession and Urs Data Sahib was being ensured, he added.

He said that various authorities would visit certain parts of the main procession and control rooms.

Muhammad Amir Jan said that monitoring would be continued round the clock through PSCA cameras, additional cameras and control rooms.

He said that central control room had been set up at Deputy Commissioner office where focal persons from every department concerned would be present.

He said that religious scholars, ulema were united, adding that the entire administrationwas on high alert.