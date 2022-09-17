UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Arrangements Made For Chehlum, Urs

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum, Urs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Amir Jan on Saturday said the district administration adopted foolproof measures to provide security and facilities to people present in Chehlam Imam Hussain (RA) main procession and Urs Data Sahib celebrations.

In a press statement, he said the district administration with the coordination of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) had installed extra CCTV cameras for monitoring of main procession and Urs celebrations. After every two hours, the monitoring of Chehlam Imam Hussain main procession and Urs Data Sahib was being ensured, he added.

He said that various authorities would visit certain parts of the main procession and control rooms.

Muhammad Amir Jan said that monitoring would be continued round the clock through PSCA cameras, additional cameras and control rooms.

He said that central control room had been set up at Deputy Commissioner office where focal persons from every department concerned would be present.

He said that religious scholars, ulema were united, adding that the entire administrationwas on high alert.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Visit Alert From

Recent Stories

PM to visit Tank to review

PM to visit Tank to review

25 minutes ago
 Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last ..

Flood-hit areas report 37 more deaths during last 24 hours

40 minutes ago
 Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed ..

Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (r.a) being observed today with religious solemnit ..

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Se ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th September 2022

3 hours ago
 Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

Mourners observe Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.