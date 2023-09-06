Open Menu

Foolproof Security Arrangements Made For Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

The police department has made foolproof security arraignments for the 'Chehlum' of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The police department has made foolproof security arraignments for the 'Chehlum' of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

City Police Officer (CPO) Usman Akram Gondal in a statement on Wednesday said that more than 1800 police officials were deployed for Chehlum security across the district.

He said that 11 Inspectors, 62 Sub Inspectors (SIs), 134 Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs), 173 Head Constables and 1400 Constables/Lady Constables would perform security duty while 5 Superintendents Police (SPs) and 10 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) would monitor and supervise the security arrangements.

He said that special teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force would remain active through the day to ensure thorough patrolling especially in sensitive areas whereas the mourning processions and Chehlum Majalis would be monitored aerially through drone cameras.

The police would provide 4-tier security to mourning processions and Chehlum majalis whereas town SPs would conduct surprise visits to ensure tight security arrangements, he added.

