Foolproof security arrangements made for Chehlum: RPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Foolproof security arrangements were made for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), said Regional Police Officer, Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa.

He said that over 4,600 well-equipped cops and officers were deployed to ensure security foolproof.

Similarly, 215 traffic wardens and officers were also deployed for the smooth flow of traffic on city roads and to facilitate the mourners, he informed.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani said that monitoring of the main procession was ensured with the help of CCTV cameras besides aerial surveillance. Police personnel were also deployed on top of high-rise buildings on the route of the Chehlum procession, he said.

The RPO and CPO also appreciated the efforts of the cops to maintain peace and order in the Chehlum.

The processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum, taken out from different localities of the city after passing through their traditional routes culminated peacefully on Monday night.

The main ‘Zuljinnah’ procession was taken out from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain. It passed through its traditional routes, including Bhabra Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Banni Chowk, Fawara Chowk, Lal Haveli, Raja Bazaar, China Market, DAV College Road, Tyranwala Bazaar and finally culminated at the Qadeemi Imambargah.

Other ‘Zuljinah’ processions were also taken out from Gora Syedan, Matwali Imambargah, Imambargah Shah Chan Chiragh, Imambargah Baltistan, Imambargah Satellite Town, D-Block, Hussainia Imambargah and Imambargah Qasra also joined the main procession and the mourners proceeded towards Qadeemi Imambargah.

All the roads on the routes of the Chehlum processions remained completely closed for all kinds of traffic. Several other big and small ‘chehlum’ processions from Adiala, Dhoke Syedan, Dhoke Ratta, Jhanda Chichi, Jhangi Syedan, Chaklala, Dhaman Syedan, Muslim Town, Chur and some other localities also joined the main procession at Imambargah Ashiq Hussain and later culminated at the Qadeemi Imambargah.

The Police spokesman informed that the RPO, CPO, SSP Operations Rawalpindi, Divisional SPs and other senior officers remained in the field and checked point-wise duties.

The RPO and CPO visited the route of the main procession and inspected security arrangements.

No one was allowed to enter processions without a thorough body search, he said adding that the main Chehlum majlas was held at Imam Bargah Qadeemi which was addressed by Zakirins.

Tight security arrangements were made on the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) to provide security cover to the mourners, he added.