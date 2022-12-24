UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Arrangements Made For Christmas Celebrations

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for Christmas celebrations.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for Christmas celebrations. � The DC while cutting Christmas cake in his office here on Saturday greeted the Christian staff of his office and said that the Christian community was playing an important role in national progress and prosperity and their services could not be ignored at all. He said that district administration had taken comprehensive measures to provide tight security to Christmas celebrations in addition to facilitating the Christian community at maximum extent.

In this connection, special Christmas bazaars were also established in different parts of the district in addition to beefing up security of the churches and ensuring cleaning in their surrounding areas.

� He also asked the Christian community to celebrate Christmas in a disciplined and responsible manner with a sense of security. �On this occasion, the DC also distributed Rs.2000 to each of 17 Christian employees of DC Complex.

Additional Deputy Commissioners Dr Saman Abbas, Kashif Raza Awan, Faisal Sultan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District education Authority (DEA) Iftikhar Khan, DD Development Rana Tahir,�Incharge District Emergency Operational Center (DEOC) Muhammad Sadiq, Group Director MTM Nasir Zia and others were also present.

