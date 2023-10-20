Foolproof security arrangements made for Juma prayers

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements for mosques and imambargahs throughout the province for the Juma prayers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements for mosques and imambargahs throughout the province for the Juma prayers.

Due to hard work of police peace was maintained throughout the province including Lahore.

Earlier, IG Punjab had ordered to increase the security of mosques, imambargahs, important places, business centers across the province.

He said that in view of the current security situation, the police should be very vigilant and keep a close watch on the suspects.

Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite Force, police station teams should do effective patrolling around places of worship, important places, suspicious persons and vehicles should be checked at all entrances and exits points.

Dr. Usman Anwar directed that eradication of criminals and anti-national elements should be ensured through search and sweep operations, and police officers and officials should keep a close eye on evil elements.