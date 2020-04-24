UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security Arrangements Made For Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

Foolproof security arrangements made for Ramazan

The district police have made foolproof security arrangements for mosques and Imambargahs during the month of Ramazan ul Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) ::The district police have made foolproof security arrangements for mosques and Imambargahs during the month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Police have placed 119 mosques in A-category, out of total 516 while 187 have been put in B-category and 210 in C-category, said police spokesperson here Friday.

As many as 940 constables, head constables and 116 ASIs along with 1,000 volunteers and private guards will be deputed at mosques and imambarghs to provide security cover to followers during the holy month.

SHO will also be present outside main mosques at Fajr, Isha and Taraveeh times in their respective jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, over 500 police officers and officials would ensure patrolling on roads and Sehar and Iftar times while 10 teams of elite force will also remain on patrolling.

Mobiles vans of police stations, eagle squad, and dolphin force will also ensure patrolling in their respective areas.

Negligent and carelessness staff will be brought under strict disciplinary action, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Police Eagle

Recent Stories

PIA reduces special flights’ fares by 20% to 30%

7 minutes ago

EU's Barnier deplores lack of progress in Brexit t ..

38 seconds ago

German Cup final postponed

40 seconds ago

NAB files reference against Gwadar revenue officer ..

42 seconds ago

Experts trash Trump idea of injecting disinfectant ..

8 minutes ago

Distt admin to ensure implementation of precaution ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.