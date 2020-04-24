Foolproof security arrangements made for Ramazan

The district police have made foolproof security arrangements for mosques and Imambargahs during the month of Ramazan ul Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) ::The district police have made foolproof security arrangements for mosques and Imambargahs during the month of Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Police have placed 119 mosques in A-category, out of total 516 while 187 have been put in B-category and 210 in C-category, said police spokesperson here Friday.

As many as 940 constables, head constables and 116 ASIs along with 1,000 volunteers and private guards will be deputed at mosques and imambarghs to provide security cover to followers during the holy month.

SHO will also be present outside main mosques at Fajr, Isha and Taraveeh times in their respective jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, over 500 police officers and officials would ensure patrolling on roads and Sehar and Iftar times while 10 teams of elite force will also remain on patrolling.

Mobiles vans of police stations, eagle squad, and dolphin force will also ensure patrolling in their respective areas.

Negligent and carelessness staff will be brought under strict disciplinary action, the spokesperson added.