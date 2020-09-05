UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security Arrangements Made For Urs: DPO

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:40 PM

Foolproof security arrangements made for Urs: DPO

KASUR, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the urs of Sufi Saint Hazrat Baba Buleh Shah to avoid any untoward incident.

Talking to APP here on Saturday during his visit to the shrine DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat said that about 2000 police officers/official were performing security duty round the clock in three shifts.

He further said the police would provide shuttle service to sick, elderly and disabled devotees. He said that 80 close circuit cameras had been installed at different places to monitor the security arrangements and the activities of visitors.

The security was also being monitored through safe city cameras, he added.

Related Topics

Police Visit

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler issues Decree on government package to ..

3 seconds ago

IHC gives 48 hours time for recovery of Sajid Gond ..

13 minutes ago

ISPR pays tribute to martyrs and heroes

43 minutes ago

Japan Puts 22,000 Soldiers on Full Alert Due to Ap ..

36 minutes ago

PQA achieved first ever handling of 10 million ton ..

58 minutes ago

Russia adds dozens more to Ukraine sanctions list

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.