Foolproof security arrangements made for Urs: DPO

KASUR, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Foolproof security arrangements have been made for the urs of Sufi Saint Hazrat Baba Buleh Shah to avoid any untoward incident.

Talking to APP here on Saturday during his visit to the shrine DPO Zahid Nawaz Marwat said that about 2000 police officers/official were performing security duty round the clock in three shifts.

He further said the police would provide shuttle service to sick, elderly and disabled devotees. He said that 80 close circuit cameras had been installed at different places to monitor the security arrangements and the activities of visitors.

The security was also being monitored through safe city cameras, he added.