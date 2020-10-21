Foolproof security arrangements made on eve of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Khalid Salim on Wednesday said fool proof security arrangements would be made to avert any untoward incident on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ghotki, Khalid Salim on Wednesday said fool proof security arrangements would be made to avert any untoward incident on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

He was chairing a meeting held here to review and finalize arrangements in the regard. Members of peace committee district Ghotki and others attended the meeting.

On demand of the peace committee members, the DC assured that proper sanitation arrangements would be carried out on the routs of Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions while Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) officials would be asked to avoid power load shedding on the day.

He instructed assistant commissioners of all the tahseels of the district to hold meetings in their corresponding areas to finalize the arrangements.

The DC directed district health officer to cancel leaves of doctors and other allied staff on the occasion and ensure availability of doctors, para medical staff and medicines at all government hospitals and health.