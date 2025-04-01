Open Menu

Foolproof Security Arrangements Made To Ensure Law And Order During Eid Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Foolproof security arrangements have been put in place in the provincial capital and security is on high alert to ensure law and order situation on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to official sources here on Tuesday, security has been beefed up at recreational places in the city. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that one wheeling, aerial firing and hooliganism would not be allowed at all. He said that law violators would be dealt with iron hand.

The CCPO said that supervisory officers should ensure monitoring of security arrangements. He further said that dolphin squad, PRU and Elite force teams should keep patrolling in the surroundings of the recreational spots.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Police Intelligence Based Search Sweep and Combing Operations were ongoing during the Eid days. As many as 402 combing operations had been conducted on the Eid day besides checking of 10,700 suspects while 9 suspects had been taken in custody.

