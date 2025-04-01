Foolproof Security Arrangements Made To Ensure Law And Order During Eid Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Foolproof security arrangements have been put in place in the provincial capital and security is on high alert to ensure law and order situation on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.
According to official sources here on Tuesday, security has been beefed up at recreational places in the city. Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that one wheeling, aerial firing and hooliganism would not be allowed at all. He said that law violators would be dealt with iron hand.
The CCPO said that supervisory officers should ensure monitoring of security arrangements. He further said that dolphin squad, PRU and Elite force teams should keep patrolling in the surroundings of the recreational spots.
It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Police Intelligence Based Search Sweep and Combing Operations were ongoing during the Eid days. As many as 402 combing operations had been conducted on the Eid day besides checking of 10,700 suspects while 9 suspects had been taken in custody.
Recent Stories
European Commission President: 'Together, we will always defend Europe against U ..
Myanmar children facing severe trauma after earthquake: UNICEF
408 humanitarian workers killed in Gaza since October 2023: UNRWA
Dozens killed, injured in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,719
Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on passing of his mother
WHO warns of disease outbreak risk following Myanmar earthquake
Korea’s exports rise 1.3% in March
Italy’s annual inflation rises to 2% in March
Sharjah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
UAE marks World Autism Day with inclusive care programmes
China launches test satellite for satellite internet technology
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Son kills father before injuring himself6 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements made to ensure law and order during Eid days6 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker arrested with 45 bottles of liquor16 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM shares Eid greetings with foreign diplomats16 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to JI Ameer, ANP President16 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Kamoki road mishap26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to H.E. Dr Denis Becirovic26 minutes ago
-
Shikarpur police safely rescued 04 persons from Kacha area26 minutes ago
-
Young man died near Jaranwala road accident26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to AJK PM, governors of Punjab, GB26 minutes ago
-
Karachiites observe festive Eid ul Fitr with fervour26 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 remains high alert during Eid festivities36 minutes ago