Foolproof security arrangements on arrival of Pakistan, South Africa cricket teams

LAHORE, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :-:Lahore Police (Operations Wing) made foolproof security during the arrival of Pakistan and South African cricket teams here on Wednesday.

Elaborate arrangements of security were seen at Old Terminal Airport, routes, residence and its surroundings. Heavy deployments of contingents were made on the route of teams. Both the teams were brought to the residence in strict security tiers.

More than 7000 police officers and officials were deputed for the security of teams.

DIG Operations Wing Lahore Sajid Kiani visited the Old Terminal Airport, routes and reviewed the security arrangements.

He briefed the police officers and officials to remain high alert, keeping a vigilant eye on any suspicious activity.

Sajid Kaini said that Lahore Police were playing an important role for the revival of international cricket in the city. The Lahore Police had also set up its control room at Punjab Safe Cities Authority to monitor all movements regarding T-20 team's movement and related activities on the routes through CCTV cameras. Vigilance teamsof Lahore Police also monitor the movements of surroundings of the stadium to avoid any untoward situation.