(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police department had made foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA) here on April 23 (21st of Ramzanul Mubarak).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The police department had made foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali (RA) here on April 23 (21st of Ramzanul Mubarak).

After chairing a meeting, City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubhasshir Mekan said 40 majalis and 13 processions would be held in the district for which foolproof security arrangements had been made.

He said 19 sub inspectors , 94 assistant sub inspectors , 44 head constables, 474 male and female constables had been deputed.

He said that the police would provide four-tier security to majalis and processions, adding thatfive superintendents police and 13 deputy superintendents police (DSPs) had also been directed to monitorsecurity duties.