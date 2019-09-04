Foolproof security arrangements put in place

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The capital city police have put in place foolproof security arrangements to provide security to sensitive Imambargahs, majalis and processions during Muharram

According to police, the processions and other programmes of Muharram would be continuously monitored through CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authorities, whereas strict action would be initiated against distribution of any kind of hate material and wall-chalking based on sectarianism.

The officers have been directed to implement the security plan and put in place special measures to maintain law and order in their jurisdiction.

Peace committees have been made completely operational, and the police officers would maintain constant liaison with members of the peace committees to ensure peace and law and order in the provincial metropolis.

The officers have been directed to ensure implementation on Sound System Act, along with timely start and conclusion of majalis and other events. The search and sweep operations, geo-tagging, picketing, and checking of tents was being ensured.

The construction of bunkers at the rooftops of Imambargahs, installation of walkthrough gates, and CCTV cameras along with provision of metal detectors for search purposes would be ensured.

A three-layer security would be provided to the participants in the main mourning processions.