Foolproof Security Arrangements To Be Ensure During 'Thal Jeep Rally': DPO

Published November 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Nawaz Shah Tuesday said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured for protection of the participants and the public of the 7th Thal Jeep Rally, which is going to start from November 10.

During a visit to routes and main points of the jeep rally, DPO said that best security arrangements would be made during the mega event to prevent any untoward incident. He said that the police department was committed to provide a peaceful environment to the participants and the public in the event.

He said that racers from all over the country would be participating in the event adding that their safety and protection would be top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context. He said that separate security and traffic plans would be made for the event.

